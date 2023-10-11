Pluto Retrograde Is Over & It’s Time To Embrace Your Shadow Side

Pluto re-enters Aquarius on January 20, 2024, taking us back to March 23, when it first moved into the air sign. As this is the second time we are undergoing this transit, we have another chance to undertake the same affairs — but, with more insight and knowledge than before. We will have the ability to go about former circumstances with a keen eye that’s open to making and taking the necessary steps towards augmenting our lives. As Pluto progresses forward, it begins another retrograde journey on May 2, 2024. Pluto’s retrograde in 2024 will realign us with the events we saw when it was moonwalking in 2023. That will help us handle affairs from the past and offer us a grip on what we need to get through the process of building ourselves back up. On September 1, 2024, Pluto retrograde marches back into Capricorn again, offering us the opportunity to explore our former decisions and to make choices that can help and aid old hurts, wounds, and traumas from 2023 in 2024. Therefore, we have time and ample opportunity in the future to mend our hearts and minds.