Pluto Retrograde Is Over & It’s Time To Embrace Your Shadow Side

With Pluto turning direct in Capricorn on October 10, we can now understand ourselves more deeply and then take action based on the lessons we gained from the retrograde. (The retrograde began on May 1 in Aquarius and Pluto moved back into Capricorn on June 11). In the months ahead, we can expect to utilise the backwards motion of Pluto as a time to gain perspective on how we can grow and evolve on an individual level. Additionally, pay attention to the events that began in the autumn, winter, and early spring, as this period will give us another chance to deal and explore the same sentiments.
Pluto, when it moves in direct motion through the earth sign Capricorn, is known to bring radical change, which we may or may not be ready for. Running away from transformation won’t stop the process from happening, which is all the more reason why we should try to work with the intense energy of Pluto. Most people don’t like getting out of their comfort zones, so Pluto can make us feel as though our lives are falling apart — when in reality we are getting a harsh reality check that will reboot us, leading to a better quality of life. Triangular situations and relationships are exposed, letting us see the truth in friendships and partnerships. The ones that can stand the test of time, that are built on strong foundations, will thrive and survive. The need for power is also high, making us all want to assert our authority and take control — especially when it comes to our careers and finances.
In Tarot, we associate Pluto with the The Judgment card. The Judgement card urges us to take a good hard look in the mirror and take the necessary steps towards augmenting our lives so that we can be the best versions of ourselves. The card depicts the soulful awakening we’re experiencing, or perhaps the need to endure and how it extends itself towards creating a rebirth for ourselves. Regeneration is necessary to rejuvenate, rehabilitate, restore, and revive ourselves. Since the meaning of the card aligns with Pluto in a concise manner, meditating on it is important in order to welcome the energy into our personal worlds.
Pluto re-enters Aquarius on January 20, 2024, taking us back to March 23, when it first moved into the air sign. As this is the second time we are undergoing this transit, we have another chance to undertake the same affairs — but, with more insight and knowledge than before. We will have the ability to go about former circumstances with a keen eye that’s open to making and taking the necessary steps towards augmenting our lives. As Pluto progresses forward, it begins another retrograde journey on May 2, 2024. Pluto’s retrograde in 2024 will realign us with the events we saw when it was moonwalking in 2023. That will help us handle affairs from the past and offer us a grip on what we need to get through the process of building ourselves back up. On September 1, 2024, Pluto retrograde marches back into Capricorn again, offering us the opportunity to explore our former decisions and to make choices that can help and aid old hurts, wounds, and traumas from 2023 in 2024. Therefore, we have time and ample opportunity in the future to mend our hearts and minds.
The best way to handle Pluto’s vibe is to work with the planet. Embracing the edgier sentiments of our personalities, while honouring and loving our shadow sides is key. In order to heal, we must honour, celebrate, and love all versions of ourselves. Letting go of old patterns and thinking is imperative and important for growth. Self-awareness is key, as it’ll allow us to see ourselves with a real lens in order to evolve in the necessary ways that will change our lives forever and in the best manner possible. Believe in yourselves and have faith in everything that you do. You got this!