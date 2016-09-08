7 Swimsuit Trends Made For Plus-Size Women

Times, they are a-changing, and we couldn't be more thrilled. In the past, plus-size women have had to settle for whatever oversized, floral, and frankly not-so-cute bathing suit they could find, but it’s 2016, and swim designs for the size 14-plus set are finally on-trend.
As awesome as the variety is, it can be daunting to rifle through so many sites and racks to find the best piece. That's why we’ve curated a collection of the styles we're loving this season. Whether you’re all about embellishments or live for minimalism, there’s something for every style, budget, and body. Find yours ahead; it’s time to take back the beach.