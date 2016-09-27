While most people count down the days until holidays, vacations, or birthdays, my calendar fills with red X’s until it’s finally fall. From leaves changing colour to pumpkin spice everything (I have no shame in being #basic), there's too much to love about autumn — especially when it comes to fashion.
Thankfully, it’s leather weather again (and velvet weather, and bomber-jacket weather…), which means it’s time to break out all of your favourite fall trends. Not sure where to start? Click through to see the pieces we're seeing everywhere — from the runways to fast fashion. From statement sleeves to all velvet, all the time, one click through the slideshow ahead and your seasonal aesthetic will be all sorted out.
