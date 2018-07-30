Pin Cushion: A Tragic & Sinister Mother-Daughter Tale With A Lesson For Us All

Pin Cushion is both sad and funny to watch at times: from Lyn and Iona’s insistence on calling each other 'Dafty 1' and 'Dafty 2' (and having those nicknames painted on their mugs), to the lies they tell one another (for example when Lyn convinces Iona she has made friends with a neighbour, when in fact the neighbour has stolen her ladder). As the wonderful Isy Suttie, who plays Anne in the film, the leader of a community centre ‘friendship’ group, puts it: "Pin Cushion is about lots and lots of flawed people trying to make their way through life. And some of them are nicer than others. And that’s actually what life is." Pin Cushion takes you right to the heart of life's hardest experiences, and though the moral lesson fails to arrive for its characters, it’s laid bare for us all as viewers: just be kinder.