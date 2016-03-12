From punks to trainspotters to prefects to Black Panthers and Pearly Kings, via John Hughes' prom princesses and the sports casuals of the 1980s, badges have long been used to make both political and sartorial statements. They stand as the easiest way to customise your own clothing in an age where 'individual style' is all but impossible.



Last year, London-based super-stylist Judy Blame customised the accessories at Louis Vuitton using punk pin badges, and the micro-accessory trend was seen on several other catwalks including Dior Homme and Saint Laurent. For AW16, Ashley Williams took the traditional prefect badge, adding her own 'pierced ears' slogan for Debbie Harry cool. Deer badges injected a kitsch touch to denim jackets at Miu Miu and Supreme's Play Boy bunny pin became every insta-kid's prestige purchase.



If you never managed to bag yourself a Blue Peter badge way back when, fret not, the high street is currently decorated in them. Whether you wear them strewn accross your motorcycle jacket, set in your beret or neatly on a lapel, here's some badges to pin your hopes on....