Phoebe Waller-Bridge Just Joined An Iconic Action Franchise

The rise of Phoebe Waller-Bridge continues with news that the Fleabag creator has been cast in an iconic action franchise.
Disney has announced that she will star opposite Harrison Ford in the new Indiana Jones movie, which is due to start shooting this year. It's the first film in the series since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull.
In the same announcement, Disney confirmed that legendary film composer John Williams will be scoring the movie, which is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.
"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," said director James Mangold.
Advertisement
"Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."
Waller-Bridge, who won numerous awards for writing, creating and starring in Fleabag and serving as showrunner on the first season of Killing Eve, has also contributed to another iconic movie franchise.
She has co-written the script for upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, which after several delays is now due to open in September. Speaking about her contributions to the movie in 2019, Waller-Bridge said she has added "little spices" to the script.
"They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines," she told the BBC. She has also made it clear that the film's female characters will "feel like real people" rather than two-dimensional, so-called "Bond girls" – something we're definitely glad to hear.