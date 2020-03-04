"This nail polish was really easy to use and I only needed two coats. I think what I was most impressed by was how quickly it took to dry; I was going out that evening so I was a bit anxious but I think it took half an hour max to dry completely. But once I got out of the shower, one of my nails started to chip and the next day they started to chip dramatically. I loved the colour but was disappointed with how easily the polish chipped. I wouldn’t buy it again or if I did, I'd maybe add another coat."