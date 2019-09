I Recreated Instagram's Coolest Nail Trends At Home – These Are The Results

I'd rate this 6/10 for difficulty. I was totally smitten with founder of Rock n Rose Girls Emily Jane Lathan ’s leaf print nails when I spotted them on Instagram. They were created by Amy Rickaby , who crafted the design using a nude gel polish by The Gel Bottle. Opting for a minimal, 'sketchy' leaf (I envisaged eucalyptus when drawing mine) allowed for a more abstract feel, which means the design didn't have to be perfect to have a big impact. Another top tip Amy gave me was to use a nail art pen , instead of a striping brush, as they flow easily and make drawing a doddle. This was a quick and simple mani to DIY, but you may need a friend to help you with your non-writing hand – my left-hand leaves definitely ended up neater than my right. When the style did start to chip (after about 4-5 days), the design meant it couldn’t really be patched up. That said, I loved the look and will be trying it again – practice makes perfect, after all.