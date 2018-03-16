How To Master A Weekend Getaway To Paris

For many travellers, a trip to a bucket-list city like Paris is the pinnacle of luxury. And whether that encompasses having the luxury of time (i.e. accrued vacation days to max out your stay) or the luxury of a cushy travel fund, there are plenty of reasons a visit can seem out of reach. But with some strategic planning, it's more than possible to explore the City of Lights with a limited budget and timeframe — and have a good time to boot.
To master the 36-hour escape, we've determined one needs to be equipped with the following: First, a list of your absolute must-hit spots, so you can map out a clear and efficient itinerary. Second, a walkable pair of sneakers — like the Wool Runners or new Tree Skippers from Allbirds, which are super lightweight, easy to pack, and go with everything — so you can roam the town comfortably and quickly. We primed R29 director of talent partnerships Marni Katz with both as she set out on her own transatlantic trek to France for a stopover during fashion week. Read on for the highlights (as in, the hippest juice bars, hotels, and sights) that will give any visitor the total Parisian experience, with time to spare.
Where To Recharge
The Hoxton, Paris
Booking a centrally located hotel means you won't waste precious time shuttling back and forth to your resting quarters — a major win when you're scouting the city in a time crunch. This trendy boutique hotel is within walking distance to many of the city's iconic sights, such as The Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Jardin des Tuileries, and Le Centre Pompidou, with room rates starting at €99. 30–32 Rue du Sentier, 75002. T: 33 1 85 65 75 00.
Grand Amour Hotel
For one of Paris' more hip scenes, head to Hotel Amour's sister hotel, Grand Amour Hotel. Here you'll find a lush, pink-splashed courtyard to grab yummy eats, eclectic rooms at reasonable rates, and a cast of cool locals you can network with. 18 Rue de la Fidélité, 75010. T: 33 1 44 16 03 30.
Where To Fuel Up
Wild & The Moon
Start your trip hydrated with a pit stop at local fave Wild & The Moon. This quaint juice bar is stocked with clean eats and nutritious snacks that will keep you energised for a full day of exploring. 55 Rue Charlot, 75003. T: 33 1 86 95 40 46.
Pink Mamma
Italian-cuisine connoisseurs and steak-lovers alike will enjoy Big Mamma Group's newest Parisian eatery, Pink Mamma, which is located in south Pigalle. The space is bursting with natural light and greenery, and it spans across four floors with 'grammable backdrops and delicious bites at every turn. Impress whomever you're traveling with by stopping for a meal, or bask in the Italian delights solo for one memorable feast. 20bis, Rue de Douai, 75009.
Andy Wahloo
After a jam-packed day, kick back with a cocktail at Le Marais hotspot Andy Wahloo. Take in the red glow of the neon signs by the bar or sip on a classic drink out on the terrace if the weather allows. 69 Rue des Gravilliers, 75003. T: 33 1 42 71 20 38.
What To 'Gram
Merci
Get your shopping fix at this charming concept store that boasts everything from a rainbow assortment of men and women's contemporary apparel to home goods, plus plenty of inspiration in between. 111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003. T: 33 1 42 77 00 33.
Musée de l'Orangerie
Of the many art masterpieces located in Paris, Claude Monet's water lilies series at Musée de l'Orangerie is an absolute must-see. You won't encounter lines as long as those to see the Mona Lisa, and you can stroll through the Jardin des Tuileries right outside before or after your culture hunt. Jardin Tuileries, 75001. T: 33 1 44 50 43 00.
Musée de l'Homme
For a breathtaking view of Paris, head to the city's anthropology museum located just across from La Tour Eiffel. If you don't have time to tour the galleries, the exterior and architecture are equally (if not more) stunning as what's inside. 17 Place du Trocadéro, 75116. T: 33 1 44 05 72 72.
