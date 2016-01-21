When you’re living with a panic disorder, sometimes things can seem hopeless. “If I’d carried on the way I was going”, Steph explains, “I’d have maybe killed myself. I felt like a drain on everyone around me”. After trying various treatments – “hypnotherapy did not help, they told me to imagine my anxiety as a yellow egg I flushed down the toilet, which seemed like bullshit” – Steph had a breakthrough with CBT.



“CBT worked for me, alongside citalopram [an anti-anxiety medication]. I learnt to rewire my brain differently. So, with panic attacks, I’d imagine them as a bell curve. It’s going to get worse, but when you hit that peak you know the only way for the panic to go is back down. Visualising the attacks was the beginning of me understanding them and dealing with them.”



Louise also had success with CBT – although it came at a price. She went private to see a therapist every week. "It cost me thousands of pounds," she tells me. "My Mum helped out at first but after a while she stopped. I think she thought that I would just ‘get better’. I had to explain to her that I might never be 'better'." The CBT did help eventually though: "Before, if someone said something at work, or didn’t say hello to me, I’d take it the wrong way and freak out and have an attack. So that’s something CBT’s helped me with, learning to train my brain out of that”.



While panic attacks can seem like something that’s not worth bothering your doctor about, if left untreated there’s the possibility they can develop into a full-blown anxiety disorder. Whitehurst would like to see more men reaching out for support. “There still seems to be a stigma around men asking for help. Women are more likely to do so, but there’s still the problem of NHS waiting lists of ten months just for therapy."