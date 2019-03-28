I Got Plastic Surgery To Compete In Pageants — & I'm Not Alone

And it’s not just in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. Vivian Herscovitz felt compelled to get plastic surgery while competing for Miss California Teen USA, which accepts applicants between the ages of 14 to 19. “I had fitness instructors and pageant coaches telling me that I should look into other options to help my stomach look more toned,” she says. “When I competed, I met multiple women that were explicitly told that they would need plastic surgery in order to win.” Herscovitz never went through with any of the surgeries, but she still can’t believe it was even a suggestion. “To this day, I am appalled that anyone would even hint at plastic surgery for a 16 year old,” she says.