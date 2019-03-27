Why I Got A Nose Job To Feel Closer To My Family

I had a lot of concerns. First and foremost, you’re going under anaesthesia. It's like, Am I going to wake up? Did I pick the right surgeon? Am I really doing the right thing? Before I met my doctor, the idea of erasing my heritage was absolutely a concern. One of the surgeons I met with deterred me a bit because he wanted to completely change my look to where I felt like I’d look in the mirror and not recognise myself. They’d show me pictures and it'd be like, Yeah, that's a pretty nose, but that's not my nose. That's not me.