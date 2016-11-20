Just when you thought you could escape it, over-the-knee-boot season is back again. That, of course, means you find yourself asking: "How the hell do I wear these?"



Well, allow Instagram to be your manual. We know over-the-knee boots can be one of the most difficult shoes to pull off, but this time around, the right styling can have you realising that they're not as intimidating as they may seem.



Lately, it's all about offsetting the tight, high boot with oversized, laid-back silhouettes or impactful volume up top. That means trying an of-the-moment fashion hoodie or a cosy, intentionally oversized sweater to create a look that's bound to work every single time. If you're not interested in showing too much skin, you can always play it a little more conservative with tights and leggings. Miniskirts aren't off limits, either.



There truly is a way for everyone to wear these tricksters (we promise) — especially if you use the outfits ahead as your guiding light. We don't know if this is what was meant by that whole, "When they go low, we go high," statement, but these looks will have you convinced to go way, way high with your boots this fall.



