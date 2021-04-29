What To Wear For Your Next Outdoor Catch-Up – Park, Pub Or Picnic

As every woman worth her picnic blanket and weather app knows, dressing for an outdoor meet-up is a true art form. You need an outfit that you can lounge on the floor or perch on a bench in for hours, meaning there can’t be any awkward waistbands or strained hemlines. And thanks to the Great British springtime, you need to dress for sun, wind and rain (often all at the same time).
This is not to say that a practical outfit can’t be super on-trend and make you look as good as you feel. We’ve had a year of dressing down – it’s time to show up and show off! Thankfully, Simply Be – masters of matching style and trend with fit – has already considered all these concerns and more.
Touching on all of R29’s favourite seasonal trends, from double denim to quilted accessories, consider this your roadmap to outdoor dressing success: five stylish outfits that definitely pass the fit test (we know, we checked for you), take the tricky weather situation into account and are worthy of your next reunion selfie.