As fast fashion gets faster and online shopping gets easier, it’s not uncommon to find yourself in something of a shopping rut. Sure, going to the same few high street retailers’ websites every now and again is a nice, straightforward way of replenishing your wardrobe – not least because they already have your details saved – but it also leaves you at risk of ending up in the pub wearing the same top as three other people.
Slowly, getting hold of less mainstream items and really great vintage clothes is becoming less of a chore too. And we don’t just mean clothes that look vintage but were actually made in China last week, we’re talking the real deal.
Here are some of the best ways to find one-of-a-kind clothes that guarantee individual style – and don’t require you to leave the house.
Slowly, getting hold of less mainstream items and really great vintage clothes is becoming less of a chore too. And we don’t just mean clothes that look vintage but were actually made in China last week, we’re talking the real deal.
Here are some of the best ways to find one-of-a-kind clothes that guarantee individual style – and don’t require you to leave the house.
Advertisement
Follow The Depop Super UsersAbout: Depop, if you’re not au fait with the online marketplace, is full of savvy teenagers boosting their pocket money and lots of small independent brands. Both parties have used the platform to create online shops where Instagram wouldn’t let them (although increasing numbers of retailers have found ways to make Instagram shoppable so that may not be the case for much longer.) Streamline your shopping technique by only following the pros, such as Tilda Rose (pictured) – who shares beautifully shot pics of her clothes with her nearly half a million followers.
Best for: Cheap deals, especially on popular '90s labels and reworked vintage items. But be quick off the mark – you can’t overestimate the speed at which a jammy tween will pip you to the post with a better offer.
Use eBay If You're Looking For Something SpecificAbout: eBay is both the best and the worst place to shop for vintage clothes. It’s the best because it’s an endless treasure trove and it’s one of the few places you can still pick up a bargain. It’s the worst because finding something decent involves endless trawling and stumbling across a lot of crap in the process.
Best for: Finding something very particular. The best way to use eBay is to treat it like a physical store, popping your head round the door every week or so to see if that particular item you’re looking for is around.
Advertisement
Vestiaire Collective, If You're Going DesignerAbout: This pre-loved fashion site, founded in 2009 by Fanny Moizant, is part of the reason I’ve started to think a Chanel handbag really is a good investment. Amongst the second-hand (but often still very current) fashion you can find on the site there’s also an excellent, continuously updated range of vintage items.
Best for: People who want a lifetime investment, so watches, handbags and lots of Chanel. Plus items go through a rigorous validation process so you can rest assured you’re not buying a knock off. Their customer service is also very good.
ASOS Market Place & ASOS Reclaimed For Hybrid VintageAbout: You’re probably familiar with the ASOS marketplace and its millions of ‘original’ vintage pieces but their new AW16 ASOS Reclaimed Vintage line is also worth checking out. It’s part re-used fabrics, part true vintage, part vintage inspired items – so there’s something for everyone.
Best for: The AW16 collection is full of pre-loved leather and denim, mesh dresses and leopard print galore. Plus you probably already have an ASOS account, so that’s one less barrier between you and some new clothes.
Oxfam, So You Can Look Good And Do GoodAbout: Oxfam only recently launched online. In the most parts your experience of shopping it will be largely like the real thing – trawling through lots of weirdly shaped, weirdly sized clothes with curious labels like ‘Chanelle’ – but you can still find some great, actual vintage pieces on there that aren’t really expensive.
Best for: Random surprises. And shopping with the knowledge that your money is going to a good cause.
The Stellar Boutique Where You Never Know What You'll FindAbout: Stellar touts itself as being ‘For free thinking bohemians, fashionistas and vintage junkies everywhere.’ Despite the somewhat vague tagline, it’s well worth checking out, mainly because it does really feel like a proper vintage shop. Rather than being trend-focused, it's full of little oddities that make it perfect for anyone who doesn’t like their fashion being prescribed for them.
Best for: True lovers of vintage, because you can shop by decade.
Advertisement