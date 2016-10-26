As fast fashion gets faster and online shopping gets easier, it’s not uncommon to find yourself in something of a shopping rut. Sure, going to the same few high street retailers’ websites every now and again is a nice, straightforward way of replenishing your wardrobe – not least because they already have your details saved – but it also leaves you at risk of ending up in the pub wearing the same top as three other people.



Slowly, getting hold of less mainstream items and really great vintage clothes is becoming less of a chore too. And we don’t just mean clothes that look vintage but were actually made in China last week, we’re talking the real deal.



Here are some of the best ways to find one-of-a-kind clothes that guarantee individual style – and don’t require you to leave the house.