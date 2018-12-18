Confessions Of An E-Comm Stylist: Why The Clothes You Order Online Don't Fit

It would be easy to point the finger at stylists – up to their eyeballs in nude thongs, nipple covers and bulldog clips – and blame them for tricking you into buying something that looks laughably different from how it is in real life. But they feel your pain. (Believe me; I was one of these stylists for years.) Working in an industry that is being devalued by the day, commercial work such as e-comm is bread and butter stuff. So blame the big bosses, ask for your hard earned cash back, and then give stylists a round of applause, because they’re out here performing fashion miracles.