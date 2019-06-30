I Pay £2,975 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In New York's West Village

What is your favourite part about your apartment?

My favourite part about my apartment is definitely the light. We have three huge windows in the living room and that’s definitely what sold me on the apartment. It’s just so nice to have all that natural light come flooding in at all times. And I’m someone who needs that. We don’t hang curtains in our living room, just because I enjoy having light all year round. You know those gated areas, where it has a courtyard, like those little pockets? We live in one of those. I think that’s such a unique situation to be in, out of all the millions of apartments, I think there’s only a couple hundred like this. It feels like you’re living in your own special secret in New York.