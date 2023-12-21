The Numerology Of 2024 Encourages You To Take Your Power Back

It’s that time of the year! As we get ready to welcome 2024, we turn to ancient practices like astrology, tarot and numerology to receive guidance for what’s to come. Interestingly, they always seem to align in terms of the energetics of their message — and 2024 isn’t an exception.
According to numerology — a mystical science that operates on the belief that each single digit number carries a specific vibration — 2024 will be an incredibly powerful year. Numerology is a very simple system with profound meaning: To get the numerology of 2024, which is something we also refer to as the Universal Year number, we add up the four digits of the year to one single digit. In the case of 2024 (2+0+2+4), we end up with an eight, which is, thankfully, great news for us all.
Last year, 2023 was a seven year. We experienced slow personal growth due to the number seven being connected to curiosity, analysis and spirituality. Wise but tough, number seven is always about turning inward and digging deep to find the gold we’re searching for. Subsequently, number eight takes all that acquired wisdom and converts it to success, power, and authenticity. “The numerology of 2024 tells us that this will be a year of material and spiritual focus,” says Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, a numerologist also known as Esoteric Esa. “It’s a number of leadership, prosperity and success. In many spiritual spaces, eight also represents the infinity symbol, which is asking us to complete karma instead of constantly repeating cycles.”
The number eight loops around continuously, representing eternity and the final point of manifestation. Just to give you an idea of the vibrations of this number, in ancient Chinese cosmology, eight represents the totality of the universe. To the Egyptians, eight was the number of balance and cosmic order. In tarot, this number sits sideways at the top of The Magician card, which is the first card of the Major Arcana, representing new beginnings and opportunities. Archetypally, The Magician connects us with the personal power we have to change what is into what we truly desire something to be. It is a card of magic, manifestation and inspired action. Whenever this tarot card shows up in a reading, the message is: “You have everything you need to make stuff happen — so, go for it!”
So, how can we all make the best of this sweet number eight? “To make the best of 2024’s numerology, we must identify the loops we repeatedly create within our realities, as these relate to ego consciousness and not who we truly are,” says Alejandrez-Prasad. Patrick Phillips, a writer at Numerology.com, affirms that the vibration of the number eight can help us overcome impostor syndrome by speaking up, being heard, and showing up authentically, exactly as we are. Being connected to both spiritual but also material concepts, number eight also arrives to remind us of how important it is to feel comfortable with success and enjoy the fruits of our labour.
When it comes to our career path, Alejandrez-Prasad affirms that “we will witness a small business and entrepreneurial boom, as the energy of eight inspires us to make our own destiny and take chances. By granting us tact and empowerment, an eight-ruled year is always a wonderful time to launch a business or explore investing opportunities.” So, if you ever wanted to begin a side hustle or launch your own brand, 2024 might be your year to make it happen.
Love is another area that will benefit from 2024’s numerology. “There will be an emphasis on soulmate connections finally coming into union because eight brings the twin flame energy of the infinity symbol,” says Alejandrez-Prasad. “For singles, we will see a rise in healthy confidence and people aligning with relationships that match their soul work based on the healing they’ve done.” However, the empowering, get-real vibes of the number eight could be a little more challenging for those already coupled up. “For those in a relationship, it could be a year of tests to identify the strengths of your connection and hopefully allow growth in areas that have been heavily reliant on materialism,” she adds.
Lastly, the number eight carries energetic imprints of feminine oomph, which resides in all of us regardless of our gender or sexual orientation. Harnessing this number’s powers means being more compassionate and in touch with our sensual and creative side. This goddess-power type of energy is strong and persistent but soft, grounded, and receptive at the same time. Genuinely, the numerology of 2024 is exactly what the world and many of us need now!