The Numerology Of 2024 Encourages You To Take Your Power Back

Love is another area that will benefit from 2024’s numerology. “There will be an emphasis on soulmate connections finally coming into union because eight brings the twin flame energy of the infinity symbol,” says Alejandrez-Prasad. “For singles, we will see a rise in healthy confidence and people aligning with relationships that match their soul work based on the healing they’ve done.” However, the empowering, get-real vibes of the number eight could be a little more challenging for those already coupled up. “For those in a relationship, it could be a year of tests to identify the strengths of your connection and hopefully allow growth in areas that have been heavily reliant on materialism,” she adds.