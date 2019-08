I Went To Notting Hill 20 Years After The Film To See What Had Changed

But most unignorably, Notting Hill the film is an unforgivably whitewashed vision of Notting Hill the place – one in which people of colour are all but erased, relegated to the sidelines as extras in a film about an area built on and defined by its ethnic diversity. While 20 years of hindsight have made this Caucasian close-up all the more stark, audiences weren't buying it in 1999 either. "This mythological city most certainly ain't the London, or the Notting Hill, that I know," wrote author Ferdinand Dennis, who was born in Jamaica but grew up in the area, at the time of release . "It is unfortunate and perhaps unpardonable that Notting Hill, the film, has chosen to ignore the area's rich tapestry of cultures." A decade later, Curtis helped a group of local school pupils make a documentary about the "real" Notting Hill , admitting he was "asking for trouble" with his homogenous take on the neighbourhood.