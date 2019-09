Susan’s character is in many ways the most complex, and certainly undergoes the biggest transformation in the film. Could you talk us through your process when devising her costumes?



Initially, the first thing I do is figure out how many costumes she has in the two different worlds: the flashbacks and the present day. I have extensive meetings with Tom one-on-one where I ask him a lot of questions about the character that might not be specific to the script; it’s kind of like being a detective because I need to find out what her motivations are, which would also inform the way she looks. So we have long, protracted conversations where we look at reference and research. Tom often comes very prepared with his point of view of the kind of woman she is – that can be anything from someone we know in pop culture or someone from his own past or a photo we’ve seen from a magazine; it could be anything, just to communicate her look.



The thing about Susan is that her character is really in two parts. There’s a real differentiation in the contemporary story between her public and her private persona. In her public persona she’s very precise and presentational, not a hair out of place, and in her personal persona at home, when we see her reading the novel, it’s a softer version of her, a more vulnerable one. That juxtaposition of her steely exterior and her inner turmoil is really important. Then of course when we see the flashback, we see a younger version of Susan that I would characterise as more hopeful and optimistic: a young person on the precipice of life and the excitement that that brings. So we really get this underlying theme of the emotional journey she’s on. Once all that philosophy about who she is is in place – the character arc of where she’s going and what the film is about – we discuss colour, silhouette and all the other ideas that inform the design. Then we look at a lot of vintage clothes and I figure out each costume, and then I make them, do fittings, meet Amy and she puts them on and then we do camera tests, so that by the time we’re ready to shoot, it’s perfect.



