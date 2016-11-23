

Wearing sportswear and its fashion incarnations puts me in a good mood. It’s when I feel most like myself and at my most capable, creatively. So, naturally, I wear it all the time. I wear Nike performance leggings which are specifically designed for performance not for fashion – to work, to meet my friends, and also to run, which is the only time I really switch off because my body is so busy that my mind can’t keep up. I always run at night because I love running through London when it’s quiet – around 9pm on a weekday in winter over the lesser-used city bridges like Southwark Bridge where the view is motivational. I run with the Nike app on my Apple watch, my keys in my pocket and feel free as a bird. That tick (though Nike tell me it’s a swoosh) makes me feel fast. It’s a positive affirmation, a ‘just say yes’ mentality, or to put that another way: just do it. I like carrying that mentality with me to work and out after.



Refinery29 is all about being your authentic self – which is your most powerful self. I don’t believe that as women, we should have to change from the person we are at home, to the person we are in our social lives, to the person we are at work. And I don’t believe we have to change our clothes either. So my sportswear to workwear to nightwear look is pretty consistent: monochrome, masculine, clean cut, comfortable. I feel at my most powerful in T-shirts, trackies and trainers. I feel at my most powerful being a grown up version of the girl on the number 129 bus in her Nike Air Max Plus. I still feel the thrill of a new pair of trainers. That's the way I power dress.

