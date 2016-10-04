“There are so many boxes presented to us”, started Naomi, “People feel more comfortable being able to slot you somewhere. I had been trying to do that, I think we’ve all been trying to do that, from school to work, asking ‘Who am I? What do I like? Where do I fit in?’ It’s only now that I feel I’m really beginning to come into my own by completely accepting that I don’t fit into any box, and that is my strength. Trust me, it’s a slow game. I’ve been modelling since I was a child and it’s only now that I really feel like I’m doing it as me, for me. We’re supposed to be the perfect... everything. What I put out there is that I’m not perfect. My vulnerabilities are my strengths. All of our vulnerabilities are our strengths.”



"That's one of the new definitions of power for women", added Louise Chen, "to have that confidence and be like 'maybe I just need to walk to the beat of my own drum and not have to comply to perceptions, especially male-constructed perceptions.' That idea that you're only powerful if you're aggressive and if you sacrifice your private life is toxic. I was lucky to be brought up in a matriarchy with working women, and I saw them manage to be mothers, lovers and workers. That's the real power – their real strength was to be as vulnerable as they are hard-working."


