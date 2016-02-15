And so my sister and I talked. It was very difficult because she was not relieved and happy to have been saved; she was angry. She said that it was her right to end her life, and that though she understood why we tried to save her, and understood that that was our right as people who loved her, she wished we hadn’t. And so, over four days and nights, I tried to convince her to live.



The conversation went on for hours, then a bit of sleep, then it would start again as she woke at 4am scared, confused, upset. In the end she promised to stay alive for a year and give life another go, but said that after that, it was her decision and we weren’t to stop her. I said okay.



At this point, my sister had been assessed twice by a psychiatrist and we were informed that a “mental health attendant” was to sit with us, on suicide watch. Nursing staffing is limited so they often don't have enough nurses to provide one-on-one care, and in situations like this, an extra person/ attendant is called upon. Under normal circumstances, the attendant would sit in the room, but as I was there, they agreed to sit outside and give us some privacy. The first person to take this post was a man of about 40, and he sat outside reading the paper.



So while I tried to convince my sister to stay with us, the attendant sat quietly outside. Then he left, and the second attendant took watch; a woman also about 40.



This woman came in at one point in the evening, clearly bored, and asked if she could have some Ferrero Roches (gifts from visitors). Of course we said yes and she proceeded to fill her pockets with them. Then she said to my sister, and I kid you not, “Why did you try and kill yourself, lady?”



My sister stayed quiet, tears in her eyes. The attendant continued: “You’re married aren’t you?” My sister shook her head. “But you got kids, right?” My sister shook her head. “Well, do you go clubbing? I go clubbing and it sorts me out, the music and the crowd, you lose yourself man.”



I was incredulous. When she finally left, my sister and I laughed about it, because, what was this woman thinking asking these questions? The incident evoked my sister to make her first jovial comment of that week, “She made me feel like the sane one in the room,” she said.

