I’ve had a horrible feeling lately, a strange panic that there is just too much to read and learn and not enough time to do it. I can send myself into a head spin trying to keep up with The New Yorker and The Guardian long reads, and just when I think I’m ahead of the news cycle, someone will mention a Netflix series I must have seen, and I’ll feel panicked because I haven’t found 10 hours this week for the latest drop. I buy more books than I can ever read and if I do the maths on how many books I can possibly get through in 2018 at my current rate of reading, well, my chest tightens and my mouth feels watery. I physically can’t read any more, yet it is still not enough.