A Trend Expert Spills The 4 Biggest Fashion Aesthetics Coming Our Way

"We recommend getting involved in this trend by incorporating cheerful motifs and psychedelic colour ways into your look, building on the 2017 trend of gorpcore, with chunky hiking silhouettes. On the runway, we saw child’s play at JW Anderson’s SS22 collection, which featured strawberry graphics. Celebrity brands such as Drew House also gives playfulness and nostalgia. This trend is all about cartoon graphic tees, mismatched prints, cargo pants, knitwear and technical and ripstop fabrics. In line with this, searches including ‘bright’ and ‘bold’ are up by over 40% on Depop since January alongside tie-dye, which is also up by 42%."