Sound the alarm: Fashion month officially ended yesterday. Let us all take this opportunity to breathe a long, deep sigh of relief. See, while we love the biannual fashion and beauty whirlwind as much as the next person, it's hard to deny that the whole thing is rather exhausting — even if you're only experiencing it through an Instagram feed crowded with slow-motion runway walks and exclusive after-parties.
Luckily, the fashion pack's last stop has left us all with a generous parting gift: some amazing beauty street style. The heavyweight trends we saw in New York, London, and Milan are present and accounted for — the model-favourite shag, tons of bangs, and stained lips galore — but the City Of Lights brought even more to the table. Think: piercings, bedhead bobs, denim hair, and Afros so big and beautiful, they'd make Solange blush.
Click ahead to check out all the best beauty street style our photographers captured this past week in Paris — and get ready to copy the enviable looks in your home city.