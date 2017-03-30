For some people, denim is reserved as a cold-weather staple, and is the foundation of a solid winter uniform. I'm someone, however, who wears jeans (and denim in general) all year round. And even though I'm likely in the fabric all 365 days, I look for different qualities in my spring denim than in my winter pieces: In warm-weather, there's wiggle room for more experimentation (and a little more movability and breathability, too), so I tend to go for fun details, like lighter washes or embroidery, and maybe even more laid-back silhouettes.