Natalia Leite On Her Debut Film 'Bare'

In 2014, Natalia Leite was making the first series of Be Here Nowish, her webseries about two women (played by Natalia, and her writing, directing and producing partner Alexandra Roxo). In the webseries, the women travel from New York to LA to “find themselves” via meditation, colonics and chanting. It was made with the help of friends, family and some extras who’d never acted before, and on a budget raised via Kickstarter.



This week, less than two years later, her first full-length film, Bare (which she wrote, directed and produced), comes out in UK cinemas. Starring Dianna Agron (yes, the cheerleader in Glee) and Paz De La Huerta from Boardwalk Empire, it's a small town love story between a cashier and a stripper – both female.



Bare premiered at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival to positive reviews, as well as showing at the BFI’s recent London Lesbian and Gay Film Festival, which, while making us feel slightly ashamed that we’ve managed to put off painting the bathroom for a full 12 months and have three ASOS packages waiting to be returned, is quite inspiring, right? Basically, what we’re saying here is that Natalia Leite is an expert in Getting Things Done.



So, as Bare hits cinemas, we caught up with Natalia to talk about growing up in small towns, truck stop strip clubs and having your handbag pissed on.



Hey Natalia... so, two years from web series to feature film is quick work... how did you do it?

Well, I wrote the script in my early twenties and then I had to put it aside. I had a full-time job in the industry assisting producers and directors, and I had a period where I was shooting weddings and babysitting, and that was also when Be Here Nowish started to happen. But I really wanted to make my first film, so finally I had a moment where I had a breakup, and got out of a job, and had a month where I just went to New Mexico to live there and figure out what I was going to do next. That’s when I came across the club [that lead character Sarah works in] and finished the script. We shot it two years ago.



Bare is about Sarah, whose life in a small town gets torn apart when she meets Pepper, a drug dealer who gets her into stripping and lesbian sex. Did you ever think: Maybe it would have been easier to just do a conventional rom-com as my first film?

I did have some people who gave me notes like that. To be honest, I think I would’ve gone into a lot more edgier a realm [with the subject matter], but I was also aware that it’s like a business, I wanted to make my investors’ money back, and I wanted the film to have a bigger reach, and having Dianna Agron in it was really important for that. I kind of had to ride that line of ‘I don’t want to make this too artsy and edgy and not accessible to people,' you know?