I consider myself fairly worldly. I’ve grown up in different parts of the world and I’m a keen traveller who tries to jump on a plane wherever and whenever possible. I’ve seen a lot. Or I thought I had until now. Because Rio De Janeiro - and Brazil itself - is a whole other thing. A place that truly marches to its own beat, a place that I - like all the others who’ve walked the beaches of Ipanema - have fallen in love with through and through.



You can’t argue with its beauty. The vast dense hills of green jungle that surround the city make you feel like you’re in Jurassic Park, then you skip down to the beach and somehow you’re in a city but you’re swimming in crystal clear warm water. And everyone really is that good looking. As I glanced around, the thought crossed my mind that if me and any one of these guys in my eye-line were the last two people left on earth and had to procreate, it wouldn’t be that bad at all.

