To take care of our nails, most of us usually just rub on a little cuticle oil, take a break from polish, and hope for the best. But, like our faces and hair, nails need targeted TLC to keep them, well, on point. And companies are starting to take note. A new batch of hand treatments are like skin care for your nails — from serums and primers to hydrating masks, and even gentle wipes. So, step away from the acetone soak, move back from the acrylics, and click on for 10 products to keep your tips top.