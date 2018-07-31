Bedazzled Nails Are Back — & So Much Better Than The '90s Versions

For every person celebrating the return of scrunchies, perms, skinny brows, and sparkly blue eyeshadow, there's another person out there asking, God, why this again? The decade wasn't exactly known for its refinement — and nail art was no exception.
But there's one trend making a triumphant comeback: bedazzled nails. Quite unlike the cheesy flower designs you paid £2 extra for at the salon before prom, these new glittery designs are understated, flattering, and even got a cool-girl rebrand as "studded nails."
"I love studded nails because they’re super easy and really elevate a manicure," says nail pro, Whitney Gibson. "I consider them jewellery for the nails. I like clean, simple studs for maximum chicness."
Whether you want to DIY a jewelled accent nail or riff off the LA negative space trend by adding a few gemstones over clear polish, you'll find all your minimalist-approved sparkle inspiration, ahead.