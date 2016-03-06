My Embarrassing Mother and Me

Because she might tell everyone about the time she was given a “sex pill” in Australia just five years ago (I think it was ecstasy; she says she didn’t take it.) And she might get so drunk on Christmas Day that, even though my friend is cooking us all lunch, she has to go to bed at 5pm. And she might write ridiculous comments under all my friend’s Instagram pictures. And I am forever telling her to rein it in and be quiet. But, really, I admire her refusal to leave the party for a life of Bake Off and orthopaedic footwear. And then, when she’s not looking, I will be just like all the others. Looking on in quiet awe.