20 Microwave Mug Desserts For Lazy Indulgent Weeknights

As temperatures drop, instead of venturing out post-work, we gear up to buckle down at home. And the only thing left to complete our couch-bound, blanket-clad, remote-in-hand, evenings in is dessert. But going through the trouble to make a batch of treats on a weeknight isn't everyone's cup of tea. So what's an aching sweet tooth to do when that last miscellaneous chocolate bar has mysteriously disappeared? Turn to the mug.
We love mugs. Not only are they the singletons ideal comfort food vessel (for solo sipping hot chocolate, soup, eating ice cream, mac and cheese, etc.), but they also happen to be brilliant micro-ware for desserts. Mirco-what? Microwave mug desserts — a.k.a. the easy answer to all our future lazy autumnal nights in. With just a few pantry staples and your favourite mug, you can have your hands on a whole smorgasbord of single-serving desserts within minutes. Ahead we've rounded up 20 of the most festive mug recipes from gooey pumpkin spice cakes, to sweet banana breads, melty s'mores, and more. Rustle up one (or more) of these fast and easy sweets to keep your solo couch time feeling cosy AF all season long.