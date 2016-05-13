And what happens if you don’t have a driving license at all? Well, you can catch buses, take the Metro or catch an Uber – all three options are significantly cheaper than here in the UK. Uber Pool is popular in L.A. and a good way to get to know the city because you can chat to your driver or fellow passengers, but while Uber is usually $5-$10 a ride, it might be unsustainable for your bank balance over time. Buses are crammed and infrequent, I'm told, and the routes are limited. The Metro runs regularly and relatively smoothly, but won’t get you everywhere.



In terms of leaving the city and exploring surrounding areas, The Pacific Coast Highway or ‘Big Sur’ – running from Dana Point to Mendocino County – is one of the most stunning drives in the world, tracing the edge of the Pacific Ocean for over 556 miles through LA, Santa Barbara, San Jose and UP to San Francisco. Again, if you can’t drive, all is not lost – there’s an Amtrak train that will take you a similar route North from L.A. to Oakland, but it takes 11 hours.



Undoubtedly the biggest transport expense if you were to move to LA, would be travelling there from the UK to begin with, or back home to see friends, family or your partner. Flight prices fluctuate year round, but you’re looking at about £179 as the cheapest ticket for a one way flight to LA out of one of London’s main airports, and £300+ for more expensive dates. A return flight from LAX to London will set you back around £400-600. It also takes 11 hours, so don’t forget to bring your neck pillow.

