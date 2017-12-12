Into The Wild: 4 Women On Why They Chose To Live In Isolation

So why did you decide to make these sacrifices?

I lost my dad and London had become unbearable. I was having panic attacks on the Tube. It’s really unbearable for something like that to happen, then to come back to your city and be faced with hundreds of people who seem like they don’t care. No one is stopping their day. You want to stop people and say, ‘Don’t you realise this thing has happened?’ but you can’t. I had come back to my old life and everything around me was the same but everything in my life was different. I felt I needed to make a change that would fully represent that, something that would match the scale of what had happened. I chose the Lakes because I wanted to be somewhere that I’d have the headspace to process this massively traumatic event. In London I think it would have taken me years of counselling to do what the Lake District has done for me in 10 months. When you’re experiencing grief it’s difficult to be surrounded by people who feel like they have to say something when everything they say is irrelevant and annoying. It’s nice to come somewhere where you can go on walks, look at the landscape and just think. Or if you want to, just cry in open spaces.