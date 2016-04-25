I am suffering from absent nest syndrome. Consider it the opposite of empty nest syndrome, when parents pine for their fledged offspring: my parents have moved out of my childhood home, and put their stuff in storage, and gone on a gap year. Actually, they’ve so enjoyed mooching around Morocco and sunning themselves in Spain, that they’re now technically in their second gap year and show no sign of returning to Blighty.



We Skype, we email, and we EasyJet, but even in this hyper-connected modern world, it’s not quite the same. The nest is gone; there are no more weekends home in Wales, no more hopping on a train when London gets too much. Sometimes, no matter how grown up you pretend to be, you just want to see your mum – and it’s strange knowing she’s on a different landmass.



We’ve always been absurdly similar, my mum and I. After watching us devour pudding while putting the world to rights with our 100mph nattering, my boyfriend shook his head and remarked that at least he knows what he’s letting himself in for...



But it’s not just our personalities. We’ve always looked similar, with the same body shape. I am exactly the size my mum Lynda was at my age, and I have the wardrobe to prove it. I’ve been wearing her clothes since I was 14, with different items drifting in and out of fashion, but everything that suited my mum has also suited me. Thanks, genetics!



I’ve always been a fan of vintage clothes, and have long-prized items liberated from mothballs – a yellow crepe shirt with a mad 70s collar, cheesecloth embroidered blouses, a green Kashmiri cape – for their retro look. But as I’ve got older, these items are valued less for the fact that they’re unique one-offs, and more for their sentimental weight, and for the stories stitched into them.



As a teenager, I wore my mum’s cotton flares, with washed-out purple and grey with swirling embroidery round the hems. She stitched that herself when – how perfect is this? – on the Orient Express, on her way to Afghanistan in 1972. They may have long since hit the recycling bin, but I do still own a gorgeous hand-made wide leather belt from the same year, and which never fails to win compliments. Such original stories also confer bragging rights; someone once ran after me to ask where the belt came from, and I won’t deny that it felt way cooler to say smugly "my mum had it made for her" than "the Zara sale".



Other items I resisted for years, including a dress which was her favourite as a student; despite my dismissal, she couldn’t bear to throw out. Thank god she didn’t. It’s a flower-sprigged, floor-length sheer maxi with wide scalloped sleeves. It always seemed too batty for me… and then the 70s revival happened, and suddenly near-identical garments were wafting down every catwalk.

