The 34 Most Instagrammed Restaurants In L.A.

Almost everyone is guilty of some form of oversharing. Many people suffer from an uncontrollable selfie obsession. Others feel the need to document each moment in the life of their adorable dog. But, our favourite offenders have to be those who snap a pic of every single delicious morsel they eat. It makes window shopping for our next great meal that much easier.
To prove our point, we've rounded up the 34 most popular Los Angeles eateries on Instagram. The range is a mix of tastes, price points, and Zagat ratings. Some just showed up on the scene a few years back, while others — like In-N-Out Burger — are some of L.A.'s most iconic spots. In the end, why certain restaurants make for a more popular snap than others remains a mystery. What they definitely have in common is serving up pure, unadulterated #foodporn. Click ahead, and start planning your next dinner out.