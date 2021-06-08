Morgan Harper Nichols Was Just Diagnosed With Autism — Now She’s Inspiring Black Women On Similar Journeys

“Yes, I definitely experienced that. I was like, ‘What am I going to write about?’ Because I said yes to this before I knew that the whole world was going to shut down. So I was like, ‘It's really hard to look ahead right now, but I can look back.’ The book actually started with going through my phone's camera roll and just looking at different chapters in my life in different moments. The first one that I landed on is actually the cover of the book. It was a photo that I took leaving Albuquerque, New Mexico one morning years ago, and it just became one of my favourite photos. It was just sunrise and mountain rock faces. And as I was looking at that photo, I thought, ‘Isn't this interesting how this photo to me represents so much beauty?’ At the same time, I was in a really uncertain season of my life when that photo was taken, and that led me on this journey of looking at other moments in my life that have been like that, where I've been somewhere that was aesthetically beautiful and at the same time there was internal struggle happening. That combination helped me see in my own story, ‘Wow, like you really made it. You physically have travelled so many miles in your life and internally you traveled so many miles and and you've been through so many things.’