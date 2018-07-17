"For the lookbook, I was inspired by the thrifting expeditions I used to go on with friends – we'd take a camera and drive to Atlantic City in the US or Brighton in England, and we just had this sense of freedom and fun." With her wealth of experience, does she have any tips for vintage shopping? "Only go if you're actually in the mood, or you'll pick up things you'll never wear; only go when you have something specific in mind, and go with friends – you'll have more eyes to spot gems."