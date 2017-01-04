Why We Need To Stop Saying “I’m Fine”

"If a friend or loved one says they’re fine, I would say it’s about asking how they are with more persistence and compassion," says Mark. "It’s about understanding that when they say they’re fine, they might not be. You might not know the cause of their distress but it’s important to know that they could be suffering. We’ve got to keep asking the question ‘How are you?’ until people feel safe to give their real answers. Friends have to communicate to each other that it’s OK, that it’s safe to talk about mental health and that as a friend, you’d welcome that conversation."



Now, sure, there are times when saying "I’m fine" is, well, fine. It can be a good, efficient shield in a professional situation and it can maintain your privacy among strangers. But it’s a dire situation if we’re lying to our friends, family, partners and parents. And we are. The survey showed that we are three times more likely to lie to our mothers about how we are than to our fathers. Imagine the disingenuous phone calls across Britain as grown adults in distress reassure their mothers that they’re "fine, Mum". We’re actively protecting our own mothers from our problems rather than disclosing that we’re unhappy, unhealthy, or unsafe. It’s a nationwide coping mechanism and it’s shutting down meaningful conversation about mental health.



Psychologist Dr Abigael San says that we should push past the social convention of saying "I’m fine" as much as we can. "It’s really important to be open with your emotions. It’s extremely unhealthy not to be. If you keep everything to yourself, you stay within that circumstance you’re in without a sounding board for whether what you’re going through is normal. You can’t verify what you’re feeling, if you’re not talking about it with other people. You’re stuck with what you think and tell yourself. Stating our feelings is about validating them."

