With every passing fashion week, the gap between menswear and womenswear grows smaller as an increasing number of designers present unisex pieces and the interest in genderless dressing grows ever more popular. For AW16, girls cropped up in many London Collections: Men collections while male models came out in garments that challenged traditional ideas of masculinity and femininity. Repeatedly we saw "womanly" silhouettes, with cinched waists, flared trousers and cropped tops.
Following the colourful, Gilbert & George inspired Moschino men's show in which major girl models Jourdan Dunn and Molly Bair walked, Jeremy Scott explained: "I definitely wanted to have Ruth [Bell] in the show because it’s such a mixed feeling – mixing men’s and women’s. I wanted to have more of a masculine energy for the girls; it’s probably the most masculine version of women that I’ve ever done – no high heels! Even when she’s wearing a skirt, she’s a tough girl."
Though you may not want to wear a full look fresh off the men's runway, take inspiration from the vibes ahead for the perfect nonchalant winter wardrobe.
Following the colourful, Gilbert & George inspired Moschino men's show in which major girl models Jourdan Dunn and Molly Bair walked, Jeremy Scott explained: "I definitely wanted to have Ruth [Bell] in the show because it’s such a mixed feeling – mixing men’s and women’s. I wanted to have more of a masculine energy for the girls; it’s probably the most masculine version of women that I’ve ever done – no high heels! Even when she’s wearing a skirt, she’s a tough girl."
Though you may not want to wear a full look fresh off the men's runway, take inspiration from the vibes ahead for the perfect nonchalant winter wardrobe.