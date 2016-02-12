The Crazy Way I Found Relief From My Anxiety

So yeah, “normal” meditation seems fine, but when I first heard about the Stepping into Fear technique, I thought it sounded totally nuts. Why would I want to induce an anxiety attack? And to be honest, I’ve never been big on meditating. But my anxiety was at its peak, and I was desperate for a coping method, so I decided to give it a go.



Willingly stepping into an anxiety attack is about as fun as putting on a pair of heels when you already have blisters. It’s painful. It’s uncomfortable. And you regret it immediately. But over the course of the 20-minute meditation, which brought forth everything from increased heart rate to full blown tears, I discovered that my mind actually started to wander away from the things that I’m constantly anxious or worried about. And unlike in other meditations, where a distracted mind is something to combat, this mental meandering was a breath of relief that not only informed me that anxiety passes, but that whatever I am afraid of or avoiding is only as big a deal as I make it. It’s here now, but it’s just as likely to be gone in a moment.



Here’s the other thing we don’t usually realize, especially in the thick of an anxiety attack: What we feel anxious about are often the things that matter to us. An interview, a date, a presentation — our fear partly crops up because we want to make sure things go well. And despite our anxiety about such situations, with enough courage and acknowledgement, we are able to stride alongside the discomfort and accomplish the things that scare us. As Dr. Siegel told me, “Courage is not about not feeling or avoiding fear. Courage is about doing what’s frightening and staying with the fear because the activity is something that you believe is worthwhile.”



Anxiety is something I still struggle with. I imagine that it always will be. But sitting with it, as opposed to trying to push it away, has started to form what I like to think of as a little muscle of tolerance that’s made each attack a little more manageable, and a lot less frequent. And ultimately what I’ve learned is that not only is it easier to embrace my fear than try to force myself to relax, but it makes a lot more sense. Force and relax just don’t go together the way breath and anxiety do.



