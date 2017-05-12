Women Are Still Dying In Childbirth & We Need To Talk About It

We support training initiatives such as, Midwives for Haiti, and Corazon del Agua in Guatemala City, which are ensuring that there are more skilled birth providers to care for women and girls. We also support initiatives like Saving Mothers Giving Life, where we partner with Baylor Uganda to provide transportation vouchers that help women access prenatal, delivery services, and postpartum care. And, we donate supplies so that healthcare providers can give quality care to the women who do make it to see them. One of our grantee partners is We Care Solar, founded by Dr. Laura Stachel who, along with her husband who is a solar engineer, developed solar suitcases that provide electricity for clinics in remote areas. Now, nurses and midwives there are better able to do their jobs.