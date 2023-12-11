12/12 Is Here & You’ll Be Extra Lucky In Love, So Manifest

When it comes to finding new love, create change by stepping out of your comfort zone. Go to a party you usually wouldn’t go to. Say yes to a social activity arranged by new friends. Remember, it’s crucial to begin to pour love into yourself first before giving it out. If you haven’t met your special someone already, your person or new friend is arriving soon. Do not ignore what the universe is trying to tell you. One central message of 1212 is that the universe is trying to give you the strength and insight to make your dreams come true. If you are unsure of what you want to happen in your life, focus on the things that cause you unhappiness. Then, challenge yourself to think of a solution to that unhappiness.