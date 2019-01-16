2018 Makeup Trends You'll Actually Want To Wear

My 75-year-old great aunt has a sign in her kitchen that reads: "Life is too short, lick the bowl." Sure, that wall hanging may have been a simple piece of home decor found in the aisles of a suburban TK Maxx many years ago, but the sentiment rings true today.
Why spend time worrying about what other people think when you can spend time doing what you love? Cheesy, perhaps, but ultimately they are words to live by. (It's worth noting she also has a sign that reads: "Of course size matters, no one wants a small glass of wine." Which is also true.) We take a similar, 'you only live once,' approach to makeup. So when a new trend rolls around, we try it — even if it may seem bolder than our go-to cat-eye and nude lip.
This year there have been plenty of stand-outs: black lipstick, floating creases, glass skin, glitter freckles — and we've tried them all. Next year, we're excited to take on a whole new set. So, with the new year quickly approaching, we turned to the runways and red carpet to forecast makeup trends that will dominate 2018. Some of them involve simple swaps (think: ditching your Champagne highlighter for something gold, or layering mascara for a clumpy effect), while others urge you to play with new textures and colours. Curious? Check 'em out in the slides ahead.