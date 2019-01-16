2018 Makeup Trends You'll Actually Want To Wear

Why spend time worrying about what other people think when you can spend time doing what you love? Cheesy, perhaps, but ultimately they are words to live by. (It's worth noting she also has a sign that reads: "Of course size matters, no one wants a small glass of wine." Which is also true.) We take a similar, 'you only live once,' approach to makeup. So when a new trend rolls around, we try it — even if it may seem bolder than our go-to cat-eye and nude lip.