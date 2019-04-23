It's a mixed-up world we're living in, but there are some things that just go together: wine and cheese. Chrissy Teigen and Twitter. Beyoncé and Netflix. Lately, there's been another natural pairing we can't get enough of: makeup primers and serious skin-care benefits. Yes, there is a way to get longer-lasting foundation and treat your dark spots with just one product — it's a match made in heaven.
Thanks to some of our favourite beauty brands, there are more skin care-primer hybrids on the market than ever, catering to a wide range of complexion needs and concerns. Whether you're dealing with dullness, dry skin, or breakouts, there's a formula for you — and we've rounded up the very best options, ahead.
