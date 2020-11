Ong explains that this Chinese tradition has been adopted by many countries in East Asia where age-old myths and superstitions still play a part in contemporary life. Much like in astrology, your lucky number is not a random selection, but rather determined at birth by an ancient calculation. Curious what your's might be? Us too, and you don't need to be a wizard to figure it out — there's an easy-to-follow formula for that . Even pronunciation matters when it comes to fortuitous numerals in Chinese culture, which is why despite its bum rap in western society, 13 is a real winner in other parts of the world. "Four sounds like death [in Japanese, Cantonese, and Mandarin], so four is the bad luck number rather than the number 13," Ong says. "The number 13 means 'assured growth' or 'definitely vibrant' in Chinese. That’s why it's actually considered very lucky."Still, regardless of its perceived goodness elsewhere, the number 13 is often met with real fear outside of Asia. So real, in fact, that it's got an official name: triskaidekaphobia. Buildings have noticeably absent 13th floors while slasher films like Friday the 13th certainly aren't doing the ill-fated double-digit any favours. The roots of 13's unpopularity remain unclear, but some theories suggest its unholiness is biblical; the Last Supper was attended by 13 people, one of whom turned out to be the ultimate betrayer. On top of that, 13 will forever live in the shadow of its younger sibling, 12, which is appreciated for its evenness and thus used for everything from the number of months in a year to the hours on a clock.