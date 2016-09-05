Imagine if, among the gas bills, service charge reminders and takeaway flyers was a letter from a lover, telling you in beautiful English that you’re the best thing ever. The internet is an unbelievably great form of communication, but people use their phones and desktops so much that a touching message on WhatsApp just falls between all your other chat threads, open apps and tabs. Whereas, a letter, makes you stop. And these letters made hearts stop. From some of history’s greatest literary heroes and most-adored artists and actors, here are 9 of the most powerful sentiments ever written, describing love that's turbulent, stolen, unrequited, certain and pure.
This article was published December 7th 2015
This article was published December 7th 2015