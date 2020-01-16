We're lucky to try lots of innovative hair tools at Refinery29, from the recent 3-in-1 styler (a world first) to the best hair straightening brushes. But nothing has piqued our interest more than L'Oréal Professionnel's SteamPod.
Beauty obsessives will know that the smart straightener, which smooths hair using steam (not unlike an iron or clothes steamer) isn't exactly brand new. There are already two versions out there, which are popular with hairstylists and vloggers alike. But L'Oréal has recently upgraded to bring us the SteamPod 3.0, and it's being hailed as a game-changer.
Like its predecessors, the latest SteamPod uses heated plates and steam technology to smooth and straighten hair. But this time around, it's a lot more compact, as the compartment isn't a separate pod (previously quite clunky) but a very smart and discreet section built into the plates.
L'Oréal promises straightening that is two times faster than a pair of usual straighteners and a lot less breakage. Does it really live up to the hype? And will we be ditching our trusty straighteners? Ahead, three R29 staffers give their verdict.