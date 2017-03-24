Have you noticed a change in your behaviour recently? Have you stopped making a beeline for the sofa on weeknights? Did you get up yesterday without having to hit the snooze button?
Maybe that's because it’s spring. Finally! All that extra vitamin D is making us energised. It’s bloody brilliant. But where can we channel our newfound sprightliness? After months spent plotting an expat future someplace hot, we’ve all got really good at fobbing off invitations to fun stuff in favour of staying at home. It’s time to break the chain.
Don’t waste that spring in your step on Netflix. Here’s all the brilliant things you can do, make and learn now that you’re feeling up for it.